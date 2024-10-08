How Gladiator's Original Lucius Actor Feels About Being Replaced By Paul Mescal

Spencer Treat Clark's acting career got off to a promising start at the turn of the millennium when the 12-year-old, coming off of appearances in "Arlington Road" and "Double Jeopardy," booked roles in what wound up being two of 2000's biggest hits: Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" and M. Night Shyamalan's "Unbreakable." Three years later, he landed the part of Silent Ray in Clint Eastwood's "Mystic River," at which point it felt like we might be watching Clark grow into one of the top actors of his generation.

While Clark has worked steadily since then, he seems to be settling into more of a character actor groove –- which is a great place to be! But you have to wonder how the now 37-year-old performer feels when he happens across a trailer for "Gladiator II" and sees Paul Mescal mixing it up in the Coliseum as Lucius Verus, the adult version of the character he originated in the 2000 Oscar winner for Best Picture. The sequel is set two decades after the first movie, so he's the right age to step back into the role. Unfortunately, Clark wasn't deemed a big enough name to play the co-lead in a film alleged to have cost somewhere between $250 million and $300 million.

Given that Shyamalan brought Clark back to play Bruce Willis' son in his misbegotten "Unbreakable" sequel "Glass," mightn't the actor be a little peeved he didn't get the call from Scott?