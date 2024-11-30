A Bruce Willis Request During The Sixth Sense Left M. Night Shyamalan Terrified

M. Night Shyamalan's "The Sixth Sense" is arguably one of the most unsettling horror movies of all time, following a young boy named Cole (Haley Joel Osment) who has the ability to see and speak with the dead. Child psychologist Dr. Malcolm Crowe, played by Bruce Willis, attempts to help him deal with what he believes is mental illness, though he eventually discovers that Cole's talents are all too real. With an incredible twist ending and one of the scariest scenes for kids ever, Shyamalan's 1999 thriller is an all-timer that launched him into mega-stardom right out of the gate. But while "The Sixth Sense" was a box office sensation and ended up becoming one of the biggest films of the '90s, Shyamalan himself (who was virtually unknown and only had a couple of features under his belt at the time) was a bit nervous during production, especially when it came to working with Willis.

Willis, after all, is one of the biggest movie stars of all time and has a bit of a reputation for being intense to work with. Though it happened years after "The Sixth Sense," director Kevin Smith would later call collaborating with Willis "soul crushing" on the 2010 film "Cop Out" because the two had such differing opinions on how to make the movie. Not only that, but he was also John freaking McClane in "Die Hard." Would you want to get on that guy's bad side?

In an interview with GQ breaking down his most iconic films, Shyamalan revealed that there was one moment on the set of "The Sixth Sense" that was scarier than any of its ghosts: he was unexpectedly asked to come see Willis in his trailer.