This Axed Deadpool & Wolverine Idea Would Have Changed The Entire Marvel Cinematic Universe

The world had to wait six years to see Ryan Reynolds suit up as the Merc with a Mouth following the commercial success of 2018's "Deadpool 2," but it's fair to say the wait was worth it. The resulting third installment in the franchise was "Deadpool & Wolverine" which, as the title implies, finally united Reynolds on screen with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. It was a resounding success, ranking as one of the biggest movies of 2024. Making this movie a reality was no small task, and a myriad of wild ideas were thrown around before they landed on this team-up.

"Assembled: The Making of Deadpool & Wolverine" is now streaming on Disney+ and offers a lot of insight from the filmmakers into how the movie was made. "I think Ryan had 19, 20 ideas throwing anything at the wall," Reynolds said in the documentary. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige rejected several pitches for "Deadpool 3," including a low-budget "Sundance" version. None of those ideas rose to the level required to give the film the green light.

A big part of the problem is that they had to make Deadpool fit in with the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. One possible solution to that problem, per producer Wendy Jacobson, was to make it seem as though Deadpool was hanging around in the MCU the whole time. As she explained in the documentary: