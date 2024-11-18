Why Robin Wright Replaced An Oscar Winner In Unbreakable

So, what happened, exactly? It came down to scheduling conflicts and choices made on Moore's part. Ultimately, the actor decided to star in director Ridley Scott's "Hannibal," a sequel to "Silence of the Lambs." As Entertainment Weekly reported in 2000, Wright "was a late replacement for Julianne Moore, who bowed out to make 'Hannibal.'" Moore, understandably, felt pressure in replacing Jodie Foster as Clarice Starling. Be that as it may, on paper, it was a massive opportunity.

Scott, at the time, was coming off of "Gladiator," which was a huge hit that went on to win Best Picture at the Oscars. "Silence of the Lambs" was also a massive success that also won Best Picture. Shyamalan was red hot, but had only delivered one big movie, admittedly a really big one, but there was no guarantee there. So, Wright stepped in to take her place. For both of these actors, it's fair to say things worked out rather well.

Though perhaps not as big as their respective predecessors, both "Unbreakable" and "Hannibal" were quite lucrative at the box office. Admittedly, "Unbreakable" was pretty ahead of its time as far as the superhero movie phenomenon goes. Beyond that, both Wright and Moore have gone on to have incredible careers. Wright, for her part, starred in one of Netflix's first big original shows in "House of Cards," for which she won a Golden Globe. Wright has also starred in quite a few big movies, including "Moneyball," "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," "Wonder Woman," and "Blade Runner 2049," among others.

Meanwhile, Moore has also had a great run over the last 20 years thanks to her roles in movies like "The Hours," "Children of Men," "Crazy, Stupid, Love," the "Hunger Games" franchise, and "Still Alice," which finally won her a sorely deserved Oscar for Best Actress. Neither "Unbreakable" nor "Hannibal" suffered as a result of Moore dropping out of the former, nor did her or Wright's impressive careers.

"Unbreakable" is streaming now on Hulu, or you can pick up a copy on Blu-ray/DVD via Amazon.