The comparisons between Winnie-the-Pooh and Xi Jingping go back to 2013, when Xi met with then-President Obama. A photograph of the two leaders walking next to each other drew comparisons to a drawing of Pooh walking next to his tiger pal, Tigger. The comparisons began to stick. In 2017, when Xi met with then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, their subsequent awkward handshake drew snarky internet denizens to lay it next to a drawing of Pooh shaking hands with the depressive donkey Eeyore. The photographs in question can be found in an article in The Guardian. Of course, when comedians outside of China found this out, they decided to roll hard with the comparisons; the opening credits of John Oliver's "Last Week Tonight" featured Xi and Pooh next to each other.

The Internet is closely monitored in China, and mockery of Xi Jinping is typically censored by the government. Images of Winnie-the-Pooh are removed when they are placed next to Xi, which means Pooh-related media is often banned. The 2018 film "Christopher Robin," a new Disney-related spin on "Winnie-the-Pooh," wasn't even released in China, while "South Park" was banned in the country when one of the show's characters killed a Pooh bear that looked like Xi. The title of the episode was "Band in China."

In 2023, "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey" was likewise pulled from release only two days before it was scheduled to open in China. The Chinese government never made any official statements as to why the film was banned, but it might be safely assumed that it was merely because Winnie-the-Pooh was still seen as an attack object against Xi Jinping. The BBC once posited that "Blood and Honey" fell under the purview of a censorship law that bans anything that is "potentially harmful to national security." If Pooh is a roundabout symbol for Xi, and Pooh stalks and murders people in "Blood and Honey," one can see how the censorship board would get nervous.

It's all very silly.