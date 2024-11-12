New Disney+ Trailer Reveals First Footage From Alien: Earth & Andor Season 2

Disney+ has released a new promo for its 2025 shows, and it includes our best look yet at the upcoming "Alien: Earth" TV show from creator Noah Hawley along with Tony Gilroy's highly anticipated "Andor" season 2. Take a look:

Though we've known that "Alien: Earth" will follow a space vessel crash-landing on Earth, with a group of soldiers coming face-to-face with a Xenomorph, the teaser confirms something else. This is not just a ship carrying facehuggers or a Xenomorph. Instead, as the voice-over narration says in the seven-second teaser, the ship "collected specimens from a far away moon. Monsters," right before showing a Xenomorph.

Does this mean more than just Xenomorphs? What other unspeakable horrors could that ship possibly be carrying? As always, blame the true villains of the "Alien" franchise: the Weyland-Yutani Corporation, also known as the worst possible employer in the galaxy. The prospect of Xenomorphs crashing on the planet Earth was already a fascinating one, and the fulfillment of an old promise, combined with the possibility of other horrors, just makes it even better.