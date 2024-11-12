New Disney+ Trailer Reveals First Footage From Alien: Earth & Andor Season 2
Disney+ has released a new promo for its 2025 shows, and it includes our best look yet at the upcoming "Alien: Earth" TV show from creator Noah Hawley along with Tony Gilroy's highly anticipated "Andor" season 2. Take a look:
A new promo for Disney+ 2025 has been released, featuring footage from:
• Daredevil: Born Again
• The Bear Season 4
• Chad Powers
• Ironheart
• Alien: Earth
• Andor Season 2
• Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
• Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 pic.twitter.com/HiwcXidfO1
Though we've known that "Alien: Earth" will follow a space vessel crash-landing on Earth, with a group of soldiers coming face-to-face with a Xenomorph, the teaser confirms something else. This is not just a ship carrying facehuggers or a Xenomorph. Instead, as the voice-over narration says in the seven-second teaser, the ship "collected specimens from a far away moon. Monsters," right before showing a Xenomorph.
Does this mean more than just Xenomorphs? What other unspeakable horrors could that ship possibly be carrying? As always, blame the true villains of the "Alien" franchise: the Weyland-Yutani Corporation, also known as the worst possible employer in the galaxy. The prospect of Xenomorphs crashing on the planet Earth was already a fascinating one, and the fulfillment of an old promise, combined with the possibility of other horrors, just makes it even better.
Andor season 2 makes Cassian a soldier and a leader
The teaser for "Andor" season 2 is short but sweet. It features what looks like a town protesting against the Empire while stormtroopers close in, Andor (Diego Luna) in a TIE-Fighter pilot's uniform, and him talking to Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) about whether he should be acting like a thief, a soldier, or a leader.
We had already seen some footage from "Andor" season 2 at D23 earlier this year, which focused on the return of fan-favorite characters like Alan Tudyk's K2 and the higher stakes of this next installment. The new teaser confirms that we're in the big leagues now, with Cassian forced to step up to a leadership role, and the fight against the Empire turning into a proper war for the characters involved.
Notably, "Rogue One" star Ben Mendelsohn will also reprise his role from that film as Imperial Director Orson Krennic in "Andor" season 2. The first season ended with a shot of the Death Star being slowly constructed, closing in on the superlaser using parts built by the prisoners on Narkina 5. As such, it makes sense that Krennic would have a bigger role to play.
We'll have to wait until 2025 to see how "Andor" season 2 and "Alien: Earth" fare, but this is certainly a good way to build anticipation without giving away too much.