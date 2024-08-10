Star Wars: Andor Season 2 Footage Reaction: Higher Stakes And The Return Of The Best Droid [D23]

Everyone, say it with me now: Fight the Empire!

Against all odds, season 1 of the Disney+ series "Andor" ended up establishing a new standard for the entire "Star Wars" franchise to live up to upon its debut in September 2022. The prequel series to "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" revealed how Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) first rose from a total nobody on a backwater planet to a reckless trafficker of illegal items to, ultimately, a spy in service of the nascent Rebel Alliance. Creator Tony Gilroy's darker, more mature take on the material instantly set it apart from the rest of the series, while the sheer efficiency of the well-written scripts left fans eager to see where this story would take them next. It's been a long, long wait for its next season, but that patience is finally about to pay off.

This week marks Disney's ever-popular convention known as D23, and naturally, we have boots on the ground in /Film's Jacob Hall to cover all the major announcements, reveals, and updates. Of all the highly-anticipated franchises under the conglomerate's umbrella, the Lucasfilm hype surrounding "Star Wars" stands as one of the most exciting — in terms of both quantity and quality. We've known that "Andor" season 2 would likely premiere sometime in 2025 and feature returning characters such as Andor, Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly), the villainous Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) and Dedra Meero (Denise Gough), Ben Mendelsohn's Orson Krennic, and, of course, the main rebel with a cause Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård).

For the first time in quite a while, however, we now have new information about what to expect from "Andor" season 2. Read on for all the details!