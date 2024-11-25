Saturday Night's Lorne Michaels Actor Had To Follow A Strict SNL Rule

"Saturday Night" is an ambitious, stressful film about the 90 minutes leading up to the first-ever episode of "Saturday Night Live." It's been criticized a bit by "SNL" superfans for being slightly inaccurate in some places, but that's forgivable considering that director Jason Reitman was hoping to make a compelling film first, an accurate film second. Certain personalities and conflicts had to be exaggerated for the sake of a more compelling story.

Case in point: Gabriel LaBelle was amazing in the role of a young Lorne Michaels, who's trying to keep the production from falling apart despite the growing suspicion that this show is doomed to fail. (Thankfully we know the show doesn't fail, but things get so stressful you almost think the movie might mess around with the timeline.) LaBelle gives a great performance, but he doesn't give a pitch-perfect impression of what the young "SNL" creator/showrunner was truly like. This, it turns out, was by design.

"I wanted to meet everyone and interview everyone," LaBelle explained in a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon. "Jason wanted us to do as minimum work as possible. He didn't want direct re-creations of these cast members and of these people. He wants us to feel like them and inhabit them and bring as much of our personalities as actors to them. And so I was like, 'When can I talk to Lorne?' He's like, 'You're not.'"