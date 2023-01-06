Why Pedro Pascal And Bella Ramsey Didn't Speak With The Original Video Game Actors Before Making HBO's The Last Of Us

The internet getting way too mad over the casting of a beloved character in an adaptation is hardly a new phenomenon, so when people went after Bella Ramsey's appearance as they were announced to play Ellie in the HBO adaptation of "The Last of Us," it sadly wasn't that surprising. Although we know from "Game of Thrones" that Ramsey is perfectly capable of playing the tough, sharp-tongued girl we all know Ellie to be, the internet was more inclined to go for someone like Kaitlyn Dever, based purely on the fact that Dever looks more like Ellie from the game.

But as it turns out, there's more to the casting process than just a performer's looks. Ellie's defining attributes are her teenage rashness and her bravery, not the bone structure of her face. And then there's the fact that the TV adaptation isn't planning to be a carbon copy of the game. This is most clearly demonstrated by the fact that both Ramsey and Pedro Pascal (who plays Joel) had been encouraged not to play the game ahead of time, in part to ensure that their performances would be their own special thing.

Most notably, the two leads also haven't interacted all that much with the actors who originated their characters, Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker. "We did the shy little Instagram follows and likes and slid very cautiously into each other's DMs, but there was never a 'sit down, let's talk about it,'" Ramsey explained in a press event attended by /Film's own Ben Pearson. "I think that was a conscious, strategic thing for us to just exist."