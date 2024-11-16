A Buffy The Vampire Slayer Star Had A Horrible Star Trek Audition With Patrick Stewart

Even actors can be starstruck. James Marsters proved that when auditioning for "Star Trek," an experience he does not look back on fondly.

Marsters was and is most famous for playing Spike, the bleach blond, leather-duster wearing vampire limey on "Buffy The Vampire Slayer." Spike was the one vampire on the show who was too popular for Buffy to slay. After debuting in season 2 as a villain, he stuck around until the end, became a hero and even love interest for Buffy, and then jumped ship for the final season of spin-off "Angel."

TV writers are nerds, and "Buffy" is the north star for a generation of them. It's no surprise that Marsters has parlayed his time as Spike into a stable career in genre TV. He played Brainiac on "Smallville," the origin of Superman retold for the "Buffy" generation. Jane Espenson, a "Buffy" writer who showran "Caprica" (a "Battlestar Galactica" prequel) also recruited Marsters as a villain on that show.

While "Buffy" was still going on, he tried to make the jump to the big leagues; he auditioned for the villain role in the new "Star Trek" movie. That film was "Star Trek: Nemesis" (released in 2002), where the Enterprise-E is menaced by Shinzon, a Romulan-created clone of Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart).

Marsters told the story to SYFY in 2017: he read for Shinzon alongside Sir Stewart, but because he was "fanboying out" to be in the same room as Captain Picard, he stumbled and failed the audition. Shinzon was instead played by a young Tom Hardy.

Apparently, even Stewart gave Marsters a look that suggested he was unimpressed. I can only imagine how withering it'd be to disappoint Captain Picard.