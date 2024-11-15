The Worst Episode Of Gilligan's Island, According To IMDb

In the "Gilligan's Island" episode "Forward March" (February 17, 1966), the castaways find themselves unexpectedly under attack. Grenades begin flying at them from the bushes, thrown by an unseen assailant. The explosions activate the war trauma of Mr. Howell (Jim Backus), and he immediately appoints himself a General, taking charge of the castaways and organizing a slapstick counterstrike. The castaways search the island and find that they are being attacked by a gorilla (Janos Prohaska), who has been living in a nearby cave. The gorilla has a machine gun and boxes upon boxes of hand grenades, presumably left over from World War II. The Professor (Russell Johnson) figures that the gorilla was merely imitating the soldiers it once observed, decades earlier.

Gilligan (Bob Denver) manages to stare the gorilla down, and eventually trains it to throw its explosives out into the nearby lagoon, where no one will be hurt. The gorilla eventually runs out of ammo, and the day is saved. There are two final jokes. The gorilla also has a mysterious red disk that it throws like a Frisbee. It seems that it was a nuclear device of some kind and explodes in a massive mushroom cloud (no one is hurt). Then the gorilla grabs one of Mary Ann's pies and gives Gilligan a pie to the face. Yuk yuk.

From its earliest broadcasts, "Gilligan's Island" was dismissed as being cartoonish and silly, and that's certainly true of "Forward March." Some may find the sight of a man in a gorilla costume to be instantly kitschy, but fake apes are also a dated comedy trope that, I suspect, no one ever found terribly funny. At least not ironically. It may be the gorilla that has earned "Forward March" the unique distinction of being the worst-rated episode of the series on IMDb. Based on 206 reviews, it has a mere 6.5 out of 10.