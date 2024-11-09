Bones: What The Number 447 Really Means

Fans of the popular procedural series "Bones" know that, throughout the series, the number 447 just kept popping up over and over and over again. Whether it appears as a time on clocks, room numbers, or just in the background of a scene — a trend that started in earnest in the show's fourth season — 447 is as important to "Bones" as "the numbers" (4, 8, 15, 16, 23, and 42) were to "Lost." But what do they mean? Well, in the show's 12th and final season, the Jeffersonian Institute — where Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and her team work as forensic scientists and anthropologists to solve cold cases alongside FBI agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) — blows up, and in the "Bones" series finale "The End in the End," the show reveals that the explosion took place at 4:47.

"We came up with [our take] pretty near the beginning of the season," showrunner Michael Peterson told TVInsider after the finale aired in the spring of 2017. "Hart [Hanson, the show's creator] had a smart idea [...] He told us what it was, but we couldn't write it as well as he could, and he couldn't write the finale. We knew it was something he could deliver if he wrote it, but it felt like it would be a cheap trick without him. It was such a personal thing that we tried multiple versions and it didn't quite work. We had to write the best version we could."

"All of these images of 447, they've been harbingers of this moment to come," Peterson told the outlet. "It's the moment when their lives shifted for one last time. That's what this season was about. It really is the moment that each of them survived and moved on from the journeys they've been on since the very first episode."