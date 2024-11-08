Agatha All Along Broke A Marvel Phase 5 Rotten Tomatoes Record

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe proved to be a disjointed mess of aimless stories without much of anything substantial connecting them, with Marvel's actual shows and movies being of wildly mixed quality. Phase 5, on the other hand, has a clearer aim and focus on the multiverse, with Kang having shown up in places as a way to build him up as the next Thanos — before that failed miserably and the character got scrapped from the MCU.

Just like Phase 4, the current phase of the MCU has fluctuated in terms of quality, producing some of the lowest-rated titles in the entire Marvel experiment (like "Secret Invasion") as well as some truly special and deservedly acclaimed movies like "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." In between those extremes, however, is a curious case. "Agatha All Along," the latest Marvel TV show, and the first spin-off of another MCU series, has gone from just another Marvel title with a bad Rotten Tomatoes score to breaking a Phase 5 record.

That's because "Agatha All Along" has the highest Rotten Tomatoes audience score for a Phase 5 Marvel Cinematic Universe TV show, surpassing "Loki" season 2. Not just that, but it's also one of the highest rated Phase 5 titles in general, just behind "Guardians 3" and (if you count it) "Deadpool & Wolverine."