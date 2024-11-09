How (And When) Bones Killed Off One Of Its Most Important Characters

In the final moments of the episode, Booth and Brennan arrive at a parking garage after receiving FBI agent James Aubrey (played by John Boyd). When they arrive on the scene, Sweets is lying on the ground and bleeding out. Booth and Brennan do their best to help their friend, but it's all for naught as Sweets dies just as an ambulance is heard arriving in the background.

With his final words, Sweets says to the duo, "The world is a lot better than you think it is. It's." It is eventually revealed that Sweets was killed by a Navy SEAL named Kenneth Emory (Sean Marquette). He was carrying out the orders of Glen Durant (JD Cullum), who served as the President of the Shadow Government.

"The very last thing we shot was me in the body bag being zipped up. I was covered in blood. No one really wanted to touch me because I was all messy," Daley once said reflecting on his lonely last day filming "Bones" following his on-screen death. "I couldn't even give anyone a hug. We were shooting at midnight, so most of the primary crew were already gone for the day. The writers had all gone home. The producers were at Comic-Con, as were Emily [Deschanel] and David [Boreanaz]. So I walked out of a nearly empty stage and couldn't say a proper goodbye to people."

Fortunately, everything worked out for Daley. After leaving "Bones," Daley went on to become a very successful writer and director. He co-wrote "Spider-Man: Homecoming," for one, and co-directed movies such as "Game Night" and "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" alongside his creative partner Jonathan Goldstein.

