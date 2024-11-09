Bones & Sleepy Hollow's Crossover Episodes Explained (Which Ones To Watch)

The concept of crossovers is almost as old as TV itself. It's a good idea that can boost the viewership of two (or more!) shows, bringing audiences together and exposing them to another series they might like. Some crossovers are quite seamless and logical, such as the ones involving the Arrowverse and "CSI" franchises. Others are plain weird, like the time "Mr. Robot" met ALF or when "The X-Files" crossed over with the reality show "Cops" (or even the one time the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fought alongside the Power Rangers).

Another crossover that definitely belongs to the latter category is that one time "Bones" crossed over with "Sleepy Hollow," a rather unexpected event yet also one that felt like a full circle moment, seeing as both properties were already connected (in a way). Indeed, the main makeup design technicians on "Bones" were Chris Yagher and his brother Kevin Yagher, the latter of whom was once set to direct the 1999 adaptation of the "Sleepy Hollow" story before Tim Burton came aboard.

"Bones" and "Sleepy Hollow" could not be more different, which makes them a curious choice for a crossover. In "Bones," we follow forensic anthropologist Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) as she works with FBI agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) to solve crimes by studying human remains. Though often very humorous, the show is rather clinical in tone when it comes to the crimes. Meanwhile, "Sleepy Hollow" follows the actual Ichabod Crane (Tom Mison) from the Washington Irving short story as he literally time travels from the 18th century to modern times and teams up with no-nonsense FBI agent Abbie Mills (Nicole Berharie) to prevent the Horseman from causing the apocalypse. That show is full of supernatural creatures, including witches and actual demons, very much unlike "Bones."

And yet, despite the fact that "Sleepy Hollow" is also a canonical TV show within the "Bones" universe (!), it didn't stop both series from uniting for one weird must-watch two-episode crossover.