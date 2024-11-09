Does The Royal Diner From Bones Exist In Real Life?

"Bones"! You know it, you love it, you need it. The Fox procedural series that ran for a staggering 12 seasons and inspired everyone to start calling themselves "Bones Heads" told the story of Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel), a forensic anthropologist with poor social skills, and Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz), a handsome FBI agent who comes to love Bones with all his heart. Working with the team at the (fictional) Jeffersonian Institute located in Washington, D.C., Bones and Booth solve a series of increasingly unlikely mysteries, week to week, all in the name of damn good TV.

"Bones" amassed a legion of fans who just couldn't get enough of the show, and the series really found its footing seemingly from the jump. Would a show like "Bones" even get the greenlight in our modern TV era? If it would, it's hard to believe it would last 12 seasons. In all likelihood, it would probably be the type of series Netflix orders, runs for two seasons, and then pulls the plug on. But back in the days when procedural TV reigned supreme, "Bones" was able to make a name for itself (and to be fair, procedural TV still flourishes — "Law & Order: SVU" is still running, and I'm sure your parents are watching season 22 of "NCIS" as you read this).

When Bones and Booth (and the rest of the gang) weren't out there solving groovy mysteries like "Scooby-Doo," they were hanging out at the Royal Diner. Per the lore of the show, the Royal Diner is open 24 hours and boasts "The Best Burgers in the District." Since "Bones" is set primarily in Washington D.C., that's where the Royal Diner can be found in the world of the show. But what about the real world? Does the Royal Diner really exist?