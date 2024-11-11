Why Alec Baldwin Is Glad He Lost Ray Liotta's Goodfellas Role

Maybe it's just because I've watched too much "30 Rock" and "Saturday Night Live," leaving me to associate Baldwin more with comedies instead of dramas, but I tend to agree that Liotta was a better fit for the role. Part of the appeal of Henry Hill in "Goodfellas" is that Liotta gives him a likable charm to contrast with his terrible deeds; it's that push and pull between liking him and being appalled that makes the movie so thrilling. Baldwin, meanwhile, rarely plays likable guys; from "Glengarry Glen Ross" to "The Cat in the Hat," he seems better suited to portraying sleazy characters you love to hate, not characters you hate to love.

The good news for Baldwin is that missing this role was hardly the end of his career. In fact, he's since gotten more leading roles than Liotta, and even hosted "Saturday Night Live" 16 more times. (Granted, there's a good chance Liotta just wasn't that into that sort of thing.) Baldwin also got his chance to star in a Scorsese movie with "The Aviator" in 2004 and then again with "The Departed" in 2006. Liotta, meanwhile, was oddly never cast in another Scorsese film after "Goodfellas."

Baldwin working for Scorsese must've been a rewarding experience for him, as he's had nothing but great things to say about the director throughout his career. In a 2020 interview talking about Scorsese's "The Irishman," Baldwin said, "I was very emotional. I got a tear in my eye at the end. [...] I watched the film, and I thought, 'We're never gonna see these guys do this again. This is it.'"

Baldwin added, "Scorsese, in his documentary about American film, says, 'If you remember the plot of a movie, it's not a great movie. You remember moments.' And how many moments do we remember, these guys? You just cry."