The Simpsons Treehouse Of Horror Joke That Prompted A Real-Life Wellness Check

"The Simpsons" is still a thing in 2024, even though nobody you know is watching it. While the general consensus is that the show hasn't been good for a while, it still manages to churn out the odd highlight, including a fake series finale inspired by a common fan question. What's more, you can still count on the "Treehouse of Horror" episodes to deliver top-quality "Simpsons."

Inspired by a '50s comic, the "Treehouse of Horror" Halloween episodes started in the show's second season, and have become a "Simpsons" tradition ever since (though that tradition almost ended before it began). The anthology episodes are responsible for some of the most memorable moments in the series' long history, and have developed their own mini traditions in and of themselves — one being renaming all the cast and crew in the episode credits to give them spooky-sounding names.

Over the course of 35 Halloween episodes, series creator Matt Groening has become "Matt "funk lord of usa" Groening," executive producer James L. Brooks has been renamed to "James Hell Brooks," and voice actor Hank Azaria has, lamentably, been dubbed "Yank My Area." But one of these seemingly harmless gags actually had some real-life consequences.