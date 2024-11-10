The Worst Episode Of The Twilight Zone, According To IMDb

We talk a lot around here about the best episodes of "The Twilight Zone," an influential and heartfelt show that perfected the moralizing genre story more than half a century ago. There's no shortage of great episodes of Rod Serling's fantastical anthology series, from still-timely political allegories like "The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street" to innovative twist-filled tales like "The After Hours" and "Eye of the Beholder" to episodes with great punchlines, like "Time Enough at Last" (which was Serling's personal favorite) and "To Serve Man." When it comes to the question of which "Twilight Zone" episode is the best one, there are a dozen or more correct answers, but there's another question worth asking that's equally loaded: what is the single worst episode of "The Twilight Zone"?

You probably have an answer to this question in mind already. Despite its status as one of the best anthology series of all time (and the best TV anthology series, in our estimation), "The Twilight Zone" has plenty of episodes that fall flatter than the toy soldier who topples to earth in "Five Characters in Search of an Exit." The show's fourth season in particular is full of so-so episodes that stretch the limits of audience attention spans while stretching compact stories into longer runtimes. Serling's comical episodes generally miss the mark much more than its more dramatic outings, relying too much on silly musical cues and clownish, overdone performances while scripts suffer. Well over a dozen episodes of the landmark series have been ranked with a 6.5 rating or lower by viewers on IMDb, but there's one episode of "The Twilight Zone" that's more hated by fans than any other: "The Bard."