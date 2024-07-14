The Perfect Starter Episode Of The Twilight Zone Is A Stealth Holiday Special

The episode opens with a military man (William Windom) awakening in a cylindrical, bare room with no memory of how he got there. Its only features are four other people who are also having trouble recalling who they are. Among them: a somber "hobo" (Kelton Garwood), a Scottish bagpiper (Clark Allen), a ballerina (Susan Harrison, channeling the delicate grace of Audrey Hepburn), and a devilishly dramatic clown (Murray Matheson). Matheson, in particular, gives an incredible performance here, mixing nimble physical comedy with an edge of unhinged danger and a theatrical flair that calls to mind the works of Tim Curry (though not, oddly enough, Curry's Pennywise).

It's the type of performance the show is known for: one that seems strange or spectacular at first, but grows on you throughout the episode, until you suddenly realize the actor is the soul of the story — even if he does have a flower pot on his head. The story in question largely tracks the group's attempts to figure out where they are and to find a way out of their predicament. Anyone who spent time in the trenches of the "Lost" message boards will be familiar with the theories these stranded characters put forth. Are they part of an experiment? In another realm entirely? Are they in hell?

The theorizing is half the fun here, as unlike many of the series' other mysteries (whose influence on a half-century-plus of pop culture is so ubiquitous that they might now seem predictable to first-time viewers), it's pretty unguessable the first time you watch it. It's only after the group finally finds a way to lift the Major over the side of the room's tower-like walls that we're told what's actually going on: these are toys in a holiday charity bin, on their way to little orphan girls who are in need of a friend to hold.