The Fascinating Reason An Alien Easter Egg Was Axed From Star Trek Beyond

Fortunately for Gilmore, he got his chance to mess around with and pay homage to the Nostromo sounds he'd always loved when he was hired to work on "Alien: Romulus." As he told Colangelo, "Being able to have the chance to [make those sounds] on our own with the Echo Probe was just a dream come true." Anyone who's seen "Romulus" knows that Gilmore didn't skimp on his opportunity, as the Echo Probe booting up is the first major jumpscare of the entire movie. For further proof of the lengths Gilmore went to properly homage "Alien," the sound designer elaborated to the assembled group present at the activation about how he and his team put a lot of effort into making their Nostromo-esque sounds come to new life:

"We just tried to recapture the same vibe as '79, you know? We didn't want to get it to where we were like reusing a lot of the same sounds, because I kind of felt like you were cheating a little bit. So we really did a deep dive on, how do we recreate all these sounds? Like, the Nostromo booting up is like my favorite sound moment, period. So in order to have our own version of the Echo Probe start up, it was like an amazing opportunity to try to recreate all this kind of sound without just copy and pasting. So it was just a lot of deconstruction, trying to figure out sounds that sounded similar to the original '79 stuff. [...] Like, it's a test the vibe check. So if anything sounds too modern, too flashy, we just get rid of it. So we want everything to sound really analog, breaking apart at any second, really electromechanical."

To be clear: I'm not saying that "Star Trek" isn't or cannot be scary. I mean, heck, we've all seen the Ceti eels from "The Wrath of Khan." It's just that the world and aesthetic of "Alien" is thoroughly unfriendly to benevolent life, whereas "Trek" is all about finding ways around and/or through antagonism. So it tracks that the franchises cannot quite share the same sonic space, and hey, it's clearly not for lack of trying. So while no one should get their hopes up for a "Star Trek vs. Alien" crossover, we can take heart that we have artists like Gilmore, who get to keep the legacies of such franchises well intact.