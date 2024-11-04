The True Story Behind Netflix's The Manhattan Alien Abduction, Explained

A recent Netflix docuseries has captured the attention of subscribers, and it's one that deserves a slightly deeper dive. "The Manhattan Alien Abduction" tells the alleged true story of a woman named Linda Napolitano, who claims to have been abducted by aliens in the late '80s. This series attempts to get to the bottom of it all. The true story behind the documentary is, as one would expect, a bit messy, given that we're dealing with an uncertain phenomenon. That said, it's worth going over the history of this case for viewers who are either reckoning with what they just witnessed or who are looking to ride the wave of popularity surrounding this doc right now.

Netflix using true stories to craft popular television is nothing new. The success of stuff like "Files of the Unexplained" on the streaming service is proof enough of that, but there are near-countless examples. But this latest example has a truly wild story behind it, a story that has been a source of contention for some time, which has only been exacerbated by the existence of this docuseries.

For those who may not be familiar, Netflix bills the show as the true story behind one of greatest mysteries in the history of UFO sightings. The series was granted access to hundreds of hours of never-before-seen footage, as well as new interviews with Napolitano, in addition to skeptics who doubt her story. Vivienne Perry ("Meet Me in the Bathroom") and Daniel Vernon ("Nail Bomber: Manhunt") directed the series.