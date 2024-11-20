The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Field Of Dreams

You don't often see the great movies coming. Sure, some classics swagger their way into theaters (like "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" did in 2023), but take a look at the vast majority of the movies on your favorites queue and you'll see titles that arrived with very little fanfare. Warner Bros. didn't expect "L.A. Confidential" to take off like it did, and Columbia Pictures was absolutely stunned when "The Shawshank Redemption" rebounded after a disappointing theatrical release to become one of the most beloved motion pictures in the history of the medium.

Then there's Universal and "Field of Dreams." Kevin Costner was a movie star in 1989 on the strength of "The Untouchables," "No Way Out" and "Bull Durham," but two of those three hits were adult-skewing entertainments that traded heavily on his sex appeal (and — avert your eyes, Zoomers — sex scenes). "Field of Dreams" was ... really, what in the heck was "Field of Dreams?" A fantasy about some dead old baseball player's ghost turning up in an Iowa farmer's cornfield, which prompts the guy to plow under his crop and construct a regulation-size major league baseball field? Who asked for this?

No one, save for the possibly dozens of fans of W.P. Kinsella's little-known novel "Shoeless Joe." But positive reviews, word of mouth, and that twinkle in the eye of Mr. Costner turned "Field of Dreams" into the sleeper hit of Spring 1989. And in those pre-internet days, there was no one around to spoil the ending's big tear-jerking surprise.

By the time "Field of Dreams" hit the home entertainment market, it was well on course to become the dad movie to end all dad movies — one that reminded viewers it was never too late to mend fences with their old man. It's a movie with iconic actors playing what have become iconic players — and, alas, we've lost some of those legends. Burt Lancaster (Archibald "Moonlight" Graham), James Earl Jones (Terrence Mann) and, way too soon, Ray Liotta (Shoeless Joe Jackson) have left us. But the three actors with whom we begin the film's journey are still very much alive.