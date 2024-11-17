Jamie Lee Curtis' Best Movie According To Rotten Tomatoes Isn't A Horror Flick

Jamie Lee Curtis is an amazing actress in everything, but she's particularly great in the horror genre. For instance, in 2015 she starred in the hit slasher series "Scream Queens," playing Dean Cathy Munsch, whose no-nonsense demeanor and perpetual disdain for sorority girls help her survive a serial killer's weeks-long rampage through her college campus. The first season in particular was delightful in its silly, mean-spirited, violent charm, and Curtis was selling every single line the questionable scripts gave her. Curtis also starred in some low-budget flick in the '70s called "Halloween" or whatever.

Despite Curtis's final girl bona fides, her biggest critical success has nothing to do with the horror genre — at least as far as Rotten Tomatoes is concerned. Her highest rated movie is "Knives Out," the 2019 mystery comedy film written/directed by Rian Johnson. The movie has a 97% score on the Tomatometer, 1% higher than "Halloween" and 29% higher than season 1 of "Scream Queens."

To be clear, Rotten Tomatoes divides reviews of films into a simple good/bad rating. A movie with a 97% rating is not 1% better than a movie with a 96% rating — it just means 1% more critics thought the film ranged anywhere from "passable" to "the greatest thing I've ever seen." That said, the critical performance of "Knives Out" is especially impressive given how new it is. Older films tend to have an advantage on the platform due to how many contemporary reviews never get uploaded to the site. (The original "Star Wars," for instance, wouldn't have a 93% score if you included every single review it got back in 1977.)