Star Trek's Murderous Take On Moby-Dick: The Crystalline Entity Explained

The Crystalline Entity first appeared in the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Datalore" (January 18, 1988), and it served as an overwhelming force of nature that the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise didn't know how to deal with. It was massive in scale and required great deals of energy to stay alive, energy it acquired by eating entire planets of life. It would extend a beam down to a planet's surface and essentially suck up and obliterate anything alive below. The Entity was an indifferent force of faceless destruction, and many Trekkies have compared it to Moby-Dick in that regard. It's not evil, but merely unaware that its consumption habits have the capability of ending entire civilizations.

In "Datalore," the Entity had been weaponized by Lore (Brent Spiner), the "evil twin" of the android Data (also Spiner). It seems that Lore resented the way he was treated on the human colony where he and Data were first built, and he lured the Entity to come snack on everyone. It's never made clear how Lore learned to communicate with the Entity. Lore also aims to feed the Enterprise to the Entity, but he was naturally unsuccessful. At the end of "Datalore," the Entity sailed off to parts unknown.

The Entity returned in the episode "Silicon Avatar" (October 14, 1991), and the Moby-Dick parallels became more pronounced. One Dr. Kila Marr (Ellen Geer) was eager to find the Entity and study it, claiming it was a fascinating, unique life form. Only later did she reveal that it had attacked her home planet and evaporated her son. Her goal, she announced, is to exterminate the Entity. It was her White Whale.

According to the writers of the episode, as revealed in Larry Nemecek's invaluable "The Star Trek: The Next Generation Companion," the Moby-Dick parallel was quite deliberate.