Natalie Portman's Only Western Movie Was Plagued By Behind-The-Scenes Drama

Throughout the 2010s, Brian Duffield more than did his part to keep the art of the original genre movie alive and thriving. Between his screenplays for the babysitter slasher-comedy "The Babysitter," the post-apocalyptic monster adventure "Love and Monsters," and the underwater survival thriller "Underwater" (okay, perhaps his titles could use a little work), Duffield emerged as one of the hottest talents in Hollywood before fully coming into his own as the writer-director behind the well-received high school horror rom-com "Spontaneous" and essentially dialogue-free alien invasion thriller "No One Will Save You" in the 2020s. But before any of that happened, the first produced film based on one of Duffield's unique scrips became something of a disaster (through no fault of his own, mind you).

The movie in question, "Jane Got a Gun," has the makings of an inventive spin on a familiar tune, much like Duffield's other work. Directed by Gavin O'Connor ("Miracle," "The Accountant"), the Western casts Natalie Portman as the eponymous firearm-wielding cowlady, a woman whose husband is nearly shot to death by his former gang of outlaws. With the criminals closing in on Jane and her loved ones (including their young daughter), Portman's heroine reaches out to her ex-lover for help, forcing her to reopen old wounds and revisit her painful past all while fighting to stay alive in the present. It's a meaty premise and one that might've played like gangbusters in the hands of the film's original director Lynne Ramsay, the revered Scottish filmmaker who had excelled at crafting stories about people who find themselves in terrible situations that unlock their most haunting memories in the tense dramas "Morvern Callar," and "We Need to Talk About Kevin."

Unfortunately, it wasn't to be, as "Jane Got a Gun" found itself beset by behind-the-scenes problems that culminated with Ramsay abandoning ship at the eleventh hour (somewhat literally, as we'll get into shortly) and the film being dramatically overhauled in the wake. Here's a breakdown of what happened.