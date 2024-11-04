Stellan Gios: 5 Things To Know About The Star Wars Jedi Master

Avar Kriss and Elzar Mann were two other legendary Jedi of the High Republic and they had a strong connection to Stellan Gios from a young age at the Jedi Temple, even as younglings. They were considered inseparable in their training. He was not interested in the more physical intimacy that Avar and Elzar offered him during their Padawan years, and eventually became jealous of the attachment they formed over the years, but was able to overcome it. The three of them remained close over all of the years of their training and adult years. They had their disagreements, yet they felt like they kept a balance among each other, with Stellan always acting as the voice of reason among the trio.

After Stellan's death aboard the Starlight Beacon, his seat on the Jedi High Council was open and it was quickly offered to Elzar, who tried hard to refuse the seat initially but eventually relented, taking it and doing what he could to continue his friend's work to end the threat of the Nihil in the galaxy. For Avar, she honored Stellan by continuing the work to end the Nihil by staying in their territory after they opened up the Stormwall and defended freedom for those who could not access it in any other way. Together, Elzar and Avar held up Stellan's legacy in a way almost no one else could.

The only other one who possibly could was Vernestra Rwoh, who often thought of her master and what he might do in the situations she found herself in — though it's doubtful that covering up a series of murders by framing a Jedi like Master Sol (played by Lee Jung-Jae in "The Acolyte") would've made the list of things Master Gios might be capable of, let alone proud of.