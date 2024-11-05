Heat Director Michael Mann Blames Himself For One Of Chris Hemsworth's Biggest Flops

Michael Mann's 2015 cyber-thriller "Blackhat," with its steely visuals and ultra-serious tone, clearly sought to update computer-based espionage movies for a new generation. A lot of time had passed since the days of "Hackers" and "The Net," and cyber-warriors — and their corresponding computer tools — now looked and behaved a lot differently. The film follows a computer engineer named Chen Lien (Tang Wei) and her cop brother Dawai (Leehom Wang) as they investigate a series of dangerous computer security breaches throughout China. They eventually find that the top-secret code used to hack their systems was written by hotshot hacker Nicholas Hathaway (Chris Hemsworth), who was Dawai's old MIT roommate. Hathaway, however, is not the man responsible. As such, Hathaway is released from prison (he was serving time for hacking bank systems) and enlisted to help the Feds find the real hacker.

The film is ploddingly paced, poorly photographed, and difficult to follow, and our review at the time called it a contender for one of the worst films of the year. Mann tries to add a lot of his signature smoky realism to the film, but "Blackhat" is one of those examples of how a less artistic, more efficiently schlocky approach would have better served the material. The film was panned by critics (it only has a 32% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes) and bombed pretty hard at the box office, only making $19.7 million on a $70 million budget. "Blackhat" was proof that Chris Hemsworth, then best known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, couldn't open a film on his own. "Blackhat" remains Hemsworth's second lowest-grossing film of all time, beaten only by the obscure 2010 film "Ca$h," which made $46,488 on a $7 million budget.

Back in 2023, Mann was interviewed by Variety, and he accepted all the blame for the failure of "Blackhat." Mann admitted that the script, credited to Morgan Davis Foehl, needed a few more drafts. Mann also felt, perhaps with a bit of arrogance, that "Blackhat" was too accurate for its own good.