Jamie Dornan & Kirsten Dunst Had To Be Kept Separate Before Marie Antoinette

There are many reasons actors might need to be kept apart on a set. Sometimes it's personal, but more often than not, it's a way to ensure the actors get more genuine reactions when their characters first meet onscreen. Keeping Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan separate on "Mary Queen of Scots" helped the pair create a much more emotionally charged scene when they filmed their onscreen meeting as the doomed Mary (Ronan) and her isolated and cold cousin Elizabeth (Robbie), but sometimes actors and their directors are looking for a very different kind of emotional charge.

In an oral history of Sofia Coppola's underrated historical drama "Marie Antoinette," actor Jamie Dornan revealed that he and star Kirsten Dunst, who plays the young German noblewoman who suddenly became the queen of France, didn't meet one another until they filmed their first scene together. It worked out beautifully because Dornan plays the mysterious Swedish count Axel Fersen, who ends up in a torrid love affair with the lonely young queen. There are some serious sparks in the scene, and not just because both actors are so talented and gorgeous.