Margot Robbie & Saoirse Ronan Had To Be Kept Separate During Mary Queen Of Scots

There are many different ways to approach acting, and sometimes it can be helpful for performers to mirror their roles in reality to really get into character. Taken to its furthest lengths, this is known as Method acting, a process that numerous actors have used to help identify with the people they portray. It can occasionally be a little unnerving when actors stay in-character after the director yells cut, especially when they're playing creepy characters, but it can be a truly helpful tool. Sometimes just a little Method goes a long way, like in the case of Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie on the 2018 historical drama "Mary Queen of Scots."

In the film, which our review called a "progressive but stale period drama" that was elevated by its performances and cinematography, Ronan's Mary is the Queen of Scotland, but she's constantly in danger because her cousin, Queen Elizabeth I (Robbie), views her as a threat to her own throne. The movie is a bitter power struggle between two women who are forced at each other's throats because of the machinations of men, but the pair only actually have one scene together at the very end. In order to help establish that tension, Ronan and Robbie were kept on separate shooting schedules. Keeping them apart led to a powerful moment when they finally did film together, and Ronan and Robbie later told Deadline all about the "experiment" and just how well it worked.