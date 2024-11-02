Kevin Costner's John Dutton Look For Yellowstone Was Created By A Marvel Veteran

Carter noted she doesn't recommend jumping from a big movie to a big TV show like that, but she still brought her best to the table. As the costume designer on everything from Spike Lee's 1989 classic "Do the Right Thing" to the cult hit comedy "Black Dynamite," she had a lot to bring to the table. However, the biggest thing Carter had to do was craft the look for the show's lead, Kevin Costner.

"Yellowstone" fans know Costner as the ruthless John Dutton, the patriarch of the Dutton family. While Costner won't be returning for the second half of the final season of "Yellowstone," the show wouldn't be what it is today without him. Carter spoke about what went into crafting Dutton's look, and it involved a lot of custom-made clothing from brands like Carhartt, as well as sourcing vintage pieces:

"[Dutton] owns such a big ranch, he's such a well-to-do man, so you know that everything has to be custom. Most of his shirts were custom. His jackets were all made from vintage and we kind of approached it from the depth of the Southwest and the color palette that you see there, he had a lot to say about things that he liked."

Costner had decades of experience under his belt as both a director and actor when he signed up for the show, particularly in the Western genre. So, naturally, he had opinions about how his character should dress. Carter revealed that he and she collaborated to make John Dutton who he became:

"He had his barn wear, but most of his stuff was custom-made because [Costner] was very particular about how stuff fit and how things look and how they're represented — vintage belt, the accessories were important to him. Kevin is an expert in cowboys. Still has it, still committed, still as handsome as ever. We went on that journey together."

"Yellowstone" is streaming now on Peacock, or you can grab the series on Blu-ray/DVD via Amazon.