Nicolas Cage's 13 Favorite Movies Of All Time Include Disney, Kung Fu, Oscar Winners & More

Nicolas Cage is one of our most impressive living actors, and a big part of that is because of his intense love of cinema. He's a true student of the craft, with an obsession for older films that has led him to an extensive knowledge of all the medium has to offer. Cage's passion for his projects has led to him becoming the subject of many memes, mostly using his most over-the-top performances, but the man really knows his stuff. So, when Rotten Tomatoes asked Cage for his five favorite films of all time, he came a little over-prepared, offering his top 13 favorite films instead. He said that he simply couldn't narrow it down to five because "there's different movies for different reasons in different lifetimes," which is the most Nicolas Cage thing he could have said.

The actor often looks back to older cinema for inspiration and compares his acting philosophy to "mixed martial arts," as he draws from different acting styles and different eras of Hollywood to help inform each performance. Each of the 13 films he named had some impact on him, and there are a few that even directly inspired his work, but it's an incredibly eclectic list.