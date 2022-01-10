Nicolas Cage Says Acting Is Like Mixed Martial Arts, Which Explains A Lot

Jeet Kune Do is the martial arts style adapted and made famous by Bruce Lee. The line about not getting trapped in naturalism explains a whole lot about Cage's acting style.

I love everything about this. You can't watch Cage in things like "Mandy," "Pig," or "The Wicker Man" without falling head over heels in love with this goofy, crazy, absolutely compelling nuttiness. Whatever you think of his acting, you can't argue that no one else in the world is like Nicolas Cage. Not a single person.

I once got to speak to him on the set of "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance" and he was a delight. I don't have any memory of what he said about the movie, but somehow we got onto his love for mythology. His intensity about it was everything you could possibly hope for.

His thoughts on his acting style are one of the things getting me pumped to see him play Dracula in Universal Pictures' "Renfield." Watching his wild version of the bloodsucker against Nicholas Hoult's titular Renfield is going to be the movie event of the year. Between Cage's signature delivery and Hoult's clippy wit (watch him in "The Great" if you want to see something really fun), this may be my most anticipated film of the next little while.

You keep following your dreams, Mr. Cage. We will continue to watch you do it with the greatest joy.