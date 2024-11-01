Why Bryce Dallas Howard Replaced Rachelle Lefevre As Victoria In The Twilight Saga

The "Twilight" Saga is one of those film franchises that is so ungodly profitable and popular in the zeitgeist that even people who have never seen a single clip beyond a gif of Edward Cullen sparkling in the sunlight and declaring "This is the skin of a killer, Bella" at least know the general story beats. It's a love triangle between the vampiric Cullen (Robert Pattinson), a werewolf named Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner), and the most average girl in the world, Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart). The entire "Twilight" phenomenon was stupid lightning in a stupid bottle, and I doubt author Stephenie Meyer could have ever predicted her relatively chaste, monster-loving Mormon stories had the power to completely change the landscape of teen girl cinema forever.

But the "Twilight" movies have a lot more going on in them beyond the #TeamEdward #TeamJacob #TeamBellaGoesToCollegeAndDatesAroundABit wars. I asked some of the /Film staffers who had not yet seen the entire film series what they've absorbed through cultural osmosis and got back, "I remember Michael Sheen and a bunch of snooty vampires starting a war," and "Yeah, it's like feuding vampire clans." They're not not right, but while the snooty vampires and the feud between the Cullen family and The Volturi Coven are the source of the main conflict in the latter "Twilight" films, the first few installments feature the nomadic coven of James (Cam Gigadent), Laurent (Edi Gathegi), and Victoria (Rachelle Lefevre/Bryce Dallas Howard).

Recasting decisions happen all the time in films, but as one of the main antagonists in "Twilight" and "New Moon," fans were shocked to see Rachelle Lefevre replaced by Bryce Dallas Howard in "Eclipse." As such a major player, it was odd to replace her halfway through the series. Unfortunately, it also seems like the published reasoning of "scheduling conflicts" might not have been wholly accurate.