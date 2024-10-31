Why Denzel Washington Quit & Then Rejoined One Of His Best Action Thrillers

There are few director/actor combinations quite as good as Tony Scott and Denzel Washington. The duo made five movies together ranging from "The Taking of Pelham 123" remake to the downright excellent "Crimson Tide," which marked their first collaboration. Their final film together came in 2010 in the form of "Unstoppable," which is not only one of the actor's best thrillers, but also Scott's final film. It now feels like a gift, but Washington almost backed out of the project entirely.

For context, Washington was at the height of his powers at this time. The actor finally won a Best Actor Oscar in 2001 for his role in "Training Day" (he had previously won Best Supporting Actor for "Glory"), which led to a string of solid hits throughout the early 2000s, culminating in 2007s "American Gangster," which recently found new life on Netflix and remains his biggest earner at the box office to date. So, when it came time for "Unstoppable" to come together behind the scenes, it made sense for Scott to reunite with Washington once again. The only problem? The movie's rather large budget.

The film was set up at Fox and Washington was due to join the cast alongside Chris Pine, who was emerging as a star after 2009's "Star Trek." In summer 2009, Washington departed "Unstoppable" due to salary negotiation issues. The problem, per a July 2009 report from Variety, was that Fox had concerns over the budget and wanted to get it closer to $90 million. To do that, they asked Scott and Washington to reduce their upfront fees. They wanted the actor to shave $4 million off of his salary. That led to Washington walking away from the project, at least initially.

Several weeks later, however, the two sides came back to the table and managed to get a deal together. It's unclear what Washington's final pay was but the Los Angeles Times reported in August 2009 that it represented "a sizable pay cut." The actor had entered the rare $20 million payday club, which is what he was commanding for a big studio movie at the time. But times were changing.