The Queer Trailer Teases Daniel Craig's Best Performance Yet

Leave it to filmmaker Luca Guadagnino to redefine a movie star before our very eyes. The director who landed Timothée Chalamet on the map in 2017's heart-wrenching romance "Call Me by Your Name" and most recently turned a sports drama starring the triumvirate of Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist into one of this year's most exhilarating theatrical experiences with "Challengers" isn't even close to being done just yet. His latest film might also be one of his most anticipated ever, taking aim at the life and times of famous American writer William S. Burroughs in what's arguably his most complicated and impressively adult subject matter yet. Not only does "Queer" live up to every unspoken promise of its title, as I reviewed for /Film here, but it also delivers what might very well go down as Daniel Craig's best performance yet.

If that sounds like impossibly high praise, just take a gander at the first official trailer that studio A24 dropped this morning. The footage depicts the former James Bond star like you've never seen him before, teasing a soulful and utterly sweeping love story between Craig's William Lee (an obvious stand-in for Burroughs himself) and the subject of his affections, Eugene Allerton (an equally as commanding Drew Starkey). The preview offers a mere glimpse of what "Queer" has to offer throughout its moving and epic tale, but we'll talk about that a little later. For now, check out the trailer at the link above!