Marvel's Alien: Romulus Prequel Reveals How The Xenomorph From The 1979 Movie Really Died

This post contains major spoilers for Marvel's "Alien: Romulus" #1.

Director Fede Álvarez brought the "Alien" franchise back to life with this year's "Alien: Romulus." It was the first entry in the franchise in seven years following the commercial disappointment that was Ridley Scott's "Alien: Covenant" in 2017. But Álvarez didn't shy away from touching on Scott's prequels in his film, nor did he shy away from making direct connections to Scott's original 1979 horror/sci-fi masterpiece "Alien." Now, a new comic that serves as a prequel to Álvarez's film makes even more connections to Scott's '70s classic, shining a light on the fate of the first Xenomorph that terrorized the crew of the Nostromo.

Marvel's "Alien: Romulus" #1, written by Zac Thompson and illustrated by Daniel Picciotto, serves as a direct prequel to the events of the film of the same name. The cold open of the film sees a crew aboard the Renaissance Station discovering not only the wreckage of the Nostromo, but also the cocooned remains of the Xenomorph, dubbed XX121 in the book. Well, at the very least, these unfortunate souls believe they've found remains. Xenomorphs are quite resilient, it turns out, as even the cold vacuum of space can't kill them.

The "Romulus" prequel comic shows us that Rook, who was made in the likeness of Ian Holm's Ash from "Alien, wishes to study the Xenomorph and, as Álvarez's movie reveals, he ultimately gets his wish. Meanwhile, a pair of security guards named Adrian and Hyla are against it, believing the organism should be destroyed. The duo end up disabling the Xenomorph's cryo-sleep device and — wouldn't you know it — the deadly creature comes back to life and starts wreaking havoc.