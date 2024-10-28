The Dark Knight Could Have Starred Joaquin Phoenix As The Joker Instead Of Heath Ledger

A famous, homicidal clown once said that he thought his life was a tragedy, but then he realized it was a comedy ... and we're starting to think he was onto something. Joaquin Phoenix's two "Joker" movies stand alone as some of the weirdest and most unusual comic book movies of the last several decades, not least of all because of how audiences have responded to both of director Todd Phillips' efforts. 2019's "Joker" beat all expectations and became one of the most successful R-rated movies of all time. Five years later, though, the sequel "Joker: Folie à Deux" fared significantly worse, demolished by weeks of negative word of mouth (/Film's review by Bill Bria being a notable exception) before ending up rejected by most audiences once it hit theaters worldwide.

But as unpredictable as it was that Phoenix (who once came so close to being cast as Doctor Strange) ended up playing the Clown Prince of Crime, how would we have reacted if he'd ended up as a very different version of the Joker in another superhero blockbuster instead? That movie could very well have been Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight," according to none other than Joaquin Phoenix himself. The shocking news comes straight from the clown's own mouth in an appearance on Rick Rubin's "Tetragrammaton" podcast. While talking about the circumstances in which Phillips cast Phoenix as the character Arthur Fleck and why he felt he was the right one for the role, the actor dropped a bit of a bombshell out of nowhere. As he explained: