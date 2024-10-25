One Yellowstone Star Was Forced To Dye His Hair Because Of Kevin Costner

"Yellowstone" and "Succession" aren't really birds of a feather, but it's easy to see why folks are inclined to compare them all the same. On some level, both shows are familial dramas that center on a King Lear-esque patriarch whose children vie for control of their inheritance — the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, in the case of Taylor Sheridan's mega-popular neo-Western drama — while also warding off the vultures circling from the outside. Personally, I could even picture a crossover where Connor Roy from "Succession," after years of hanging out on his own swanky "ranch" in New Mexico, tries to snatch up the Duttons' land in the hopes of fortifying his salt of the earth public image for his next sure-to-fail presidential run. (You know the Conheads would totally eat that nonsense up.)

Both series likewise begin with the line of inheritance being unexpectedly disrupted. In the case of "Yellowstone," it's the shocking death of cowboy hat-wearing paterfamilias John Dutton III's (Kevin Costner) eldest son Lee Dutton (Dave Annable) in the show's first episode, "Daybreak," that throws the Dutton clan into turmoil. With his efforts to prevent Lee from being permanently killed off proving fruitless, this also meant Annable missed out on having a recurring role on one of the most-watched (perhaps the most-watched) TV series of the streaming era. On the plus side, he managed to impress Sheridan enough that the prolific writer/producer gave him a much more substantial part on his hit spy thriller show "Lioness."

In addition, the CIA drama has finally allowed Annable to embrace his natural salt-and-pepper hair color in Sheridan's Dad Television Universe (which is how we'll refer to his many, many series until further notice) — something the actor wasn't allowed to do during his brief time on "Yellowstone," at Costner's request.