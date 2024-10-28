Stephen King's 10 Favorite Villains Of All Time

This article contains discussions of sexual assault.

If there's one thing Stephen King knows pretty well, it's villains. The prolific horror author has been writing basically nonstop since he released "Carrie," his debut novel, back in 1974, and his work has been endlessly adapted for both the big and small screen. (If you're not a big reader but you know "The Shining," "The Shawshank Redemption," or "Pet Sematary," then you know King's work.) In 2009, he even compiled a list of his favorite villains that he didn't create, and it's a pretty solid rundown — which certainly isn't surprising.

From literary icons to on-screen favorites to a villain with a confusingly familiar name — I'll clarify that whole thing when we arrive at that point — here are Stephen King's top ten villains of all time, whom he ranked for Entertainment Weekly at the close of the aughts. (A disclaimer: that's probably why it's missing some incredible villains from the years that followed, like Rose Armitage from "Get Out," Immortan Joe from "Mad Max: Fury Road," Amy Elliott Dunne from "Gone Girl," or even Thanos from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, just to name a few standouts.) King ranked his top 10 from "least villainous" to "most villainous," apparently, so we've preserved that order here.