Ralph Fiennes' First Instinct Was To Turn Down Harry Potter

At first glance, it may seem a bit surprising that Ralph Fiennes, an esteemed actor known for his roles in deadly serious movies like "Schindler's List" and "The English Patient," was cast to play Lord Voldemort starting in the fourth film of the "Harry Potter" series. But that surprise dissipates if you look at who'd already been cast in the movies.

The "Harry Potter" films are not only a massively successful franchise but a who's who of great British acting talent. With such stars as Richard Harris, Maggie Smith, and Alan Rickman, who stayed on with the franchise for the full eight films despite hating a good bit of his time doing it, it was a veritable all-star cast. The movies not only featured these prestigious veterans of the craft but successfully launched the careers of its young stars, such as Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. To add a performer of Fiennes' caliber to such a strong ensemble was just a natural decision.

Despite all of this, Fiennes was not always sure whether he'd accept the role. The English actor talked about his hesitancy to embody the noseless Dark Lord during a recent interview on "Watch What Happens Live." "In my stupid ignorance I hadn't read the books, I hadn't seen the first movies, and I was, I have to say, a little snobby about it," said Fiennes. But this self-proclaimed snobbiness wouldn't keep him from donning the robes for long, as he'd receive some encouragement from multiple people to take the infamous role.