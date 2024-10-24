The Acolyte's Darth Plagueis Concept Art Reveals Full Design Of Star Wars Villain

These days, the "Star Wars" franchise is full of anguish: Anguish at how the Skywalker Saga ended after eight movies and never finished the sequel trilogy (I kid), at how Genndy Tartakovsky's miniseries has been mostly ignored by Lucasfilm and Disney, at the cancelation of projects like "Star Wars 1313" and "Detours," and anguish at the fact that not every TV show is as good as "Andor." Most recently, however, there's been anguish over the cancelation of "The Acolyte."

"The Acolyte" was one of the most exciting "Star Wars" projects in years — maybe ever. Regardless of how you think the show turned out, the very idea of a "Star Wars" project set before "The Phantom Menace," focusing on the Sith, and featuring a Jedi Wookiee felt like a dream come true, especially if you're a fan of "The Old Republic" games and comics. It helped that the show was also very good, with some of the best stunt work in the entire franchise, cool new additions to the lore, one of the best villains since "Rebels" brought Thrawn back into canon, and a fantastic performance from Lee Jung-jae.

Plus, thanks to "The Acolyte," we finally have a canonical look at the Muun, the myth, the legend, the tragedy himself, Darth Plagueis the Wise. The much-discussed, much-theorized-about mysterious master of Darth Sidious, and the person who kickstarted the grand plan to destroy the Jedi and replace the Republic with a new Sith Empire, appeared very briefly in "The Acolyte" finale. It was enough of a glimpse at the Sith Lord to get excited about the future of "The Acolyte" (cue "Empty Chairs at Empty Tables"). But while the version we saw resembled Gollum lurking in his cave, there were other designs that would have given us an even bigger look at what Palpatine's future master looked like.