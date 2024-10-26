The Worst Yellowstone Season, According To Rotten Tomatoes

The "Yellowstone" phenomenon is quite fascinating. While studios and networks floundered attempting to recreate the lightning-in-a-bottle-success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the 2010s (including, gulp, Marvel Studios itself), Taylor Sheridan went off and launched his own interconnected media universe like it was no big deal. Having already released multiple spin-offs with even more on the way after its parent series (maybe) wraps up with "Yellowstone" season 5, part 2, the greater saga of the Dutton family has proven to be a viewership bonanza on the level with the various Western series that dominated the TV landscape back in the 1960s and '70s. (Suffice it to say, Boomer nostalgia for that era of television probably has something to do with the show's popularity.)

For as much as "Yellowstone" has thrived at getting people to watch it, though, it's never exactly been a critical darling. Some of the show's fans blame that on the neo-Western's perceived politics, which, like those for Sheridan-scripted films such as "Sicario" and "Hell or High Water," are more complicated than you might assume. (For more on that, check out Andrea Long Chu's excellent article "How the Cowboy Was Colonized.") Sheridan, on the other hand, is pretty forthright about the story of the Duttons and their efforts to maintain control of their Montana ranch being a smorgasbord of sudsy, soapy small screen tropes. Even Sam Elliott, who starred in the "Yellowstone" prequel/spin-off "1883," has accused the show of essentially being "Dallas" for people who've never actually seen "Dallas."

Far from being deterred, Sheridan (who has written or co-written every single episode of "Yellowstone") has only doubled down on his methods as the series has gone along — something that also explains why season 1 is easily the show's lowest-ranked among critics.