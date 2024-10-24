The Only Major Actors Still Alive From The Big Valley

Big screen Westerns might've been falling out of favor at the U.S. box office in 1965 (thus paving the way for Spaghetti Westerns to become a surprise sensation when Sergio Leone's Dollars Trilogy rode into movie theaters throughout the course of 1967), but television Westerns were still swaggering their way to strong ratings thanks to "Bonanza," "Gunsmoke," and the hybrid Western/spy/sci-fi series "The Wild Wild West." And with "Rawhide" finally drawing to a close that year (thereby allowing its star Clint Eastwood to become a modern Western star), there was suddenly room for a new, sudsy, ranch-bound saga about scheming landowners and warring heirs.

"The Big Valley" whooped it up for a solid four-season run, running out of steam in 1969 at around the same moment the television Westerns began going the way of classical big screen oaters. Until then, viewers were hooked on the doings at the Barkley Ranch, a wide spread of land bequeathed to Victoria Barkley (Barbara Stanwyck) by her late husband Thomas Barkley. Victoria is a fiercely proud woman, and as formidable a matriarch as television has ever had (which is what you get when you throw red meat to a titan like Stanwyck for 103 episodes). She watched over three capable sons in Jarrod (Richard Long), Nick (Peter Breck), and Heath (Thomas' illegitimate scion played by Lee Majors), and a vivacious daughter in Audra (Linda Evans). It was a 19th century-set precursor of sorts to nighttime soaps like "Dallas" and "Dynasty," and it launched the careers of two actors who would become major TV stars in the '70s.

Given that the series concluded during the first year of the Nixon administration, you won't be surprised to learn that many of the show's actors have passed on. Stanwyck, Breck and Long have left us, as have recurring performers Napoleon Whiting, Douglas Kennedy and Charles Briles. Who's left? If you've been keeping up with popular culture over the last five years, you should know this answer in a heartbeat.