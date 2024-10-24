The Unsung Hero Of Gilligan's Island, According To Bob Denver

Every comedy team needs a straight man. Lou Costello had Bud Abbot. The Marx Brothers had Margaret Dumont. The Three Stooges had everyone they came in contact with. And while it may not sound like a good deal of fun to be the person setting up the funny folks for laughs, it does take a lot of skill to do it proficiently. And any comedian worth their weight in yuks knows the better the setup, the bigger the laugh.

This applies to many sitcoms, where the cast of zanies needs a steadily turning planet around which to wildly orbit. If you're really good at it, there could be multiple Primetime Emmys coming to you (e.g. Ed Asner won three for "The Mary Tyler Moore Show"). And if you happen to find yourself on "Gilligan's Island," while there might not be any awards in it you can at least expect the appreciation of your peers.

This was the case for Russell Johnson, whose semi-successful movie run led him to playing the straight-laced Professor on that uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean. It might've stung to be consigned to the small screen at a time when film was still the biggest and best thing going (particularly on a show this irredeemably silly), but, as Johnson's castmate Alan Hale Jr. noted, it gave hard working folks a few guaranteed laughs after a long day. And as his other castmate Bob Denver observed, the show couldn't have delivered those laughs without Johnson's expert deadpan.