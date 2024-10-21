Zoe Saldaña Has One Request For Uhura In Star Trek 4

Whether or not we ever actually see a new "Star Trek 4" at this point remains to be seen. J.J. Abrams rebooted the legendary sci-fi franchise for the big screen in 2009 with a brand new cast and a brand new timeline, dubbed the "Kelvin Timeline." That cast, led by Chris Pine's Captain Kirk, has been waiting in the wings since 2016's "Star Trek Beyond" for another go-around. If/when that happens, Zoe Saldaña has one request for her return as Uhura.

During a recent conversation with Variety, Saldaña discussed the potential "Star Trek 4," which is being written by Steve Yockey ("The Flight Attendant") last we heard. While plot details remain under wraps, Saldaña explained that she wants to see her character, Uhura, take on a "leadership role" on the Enterprise, or within Starfleet in general. Here's what she had to say about it:

"She's a xenolinguistics master, but I would like her doing something else...I'm curious to see her relationship with Spock (Zachary Quinto) and how that has evolved."

It's been a bit of an exhausting journey over the last eight years, with various versions of a fourth film coming and going. Much of that has to do with the fact that "Star Trek Beyond" was a pretty major box office disappointment, taking in just $343 million worldwide against a huge $185 million budget. Plus, shows like "Star Trek: Discovery" and "Strange New World" have been thriving on the small screen. Because of the uncertainty, Saldaña isn't just sitting around waiting for a call: