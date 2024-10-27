The Best Scream Movie According To Rotten Tomatoes

"What's your favorite scary movie?" rasps an ominous voice on the phone, and depending on the receiver, the game of grisly cat-and-mouse amounts to different ends. The enduring legacy of the "Scream" franchise might have faltered as of late — especially with the controversies surrounding the yet-to-be-released "Scream 7" — but it is not an exaggeration to claim that the first few entries helped shape the rules of the slasher genre in mainstream horror. The original "Scream" is perfect for several reasons: it sets the tone with a truly effective opening scene, sustains the tension with a string of red herrings, and executes an unforgettably solid killer reveal right before the climax. As the story progressed over the years, the metatextual nature of the sequels gradually became an intrinsic part of the franchise's identity, with the recent "Scream VI" upending its established rules and taking a more location-independent approach to the mythos surrounding the birth of Ghostface(s).

It is tough to discern which "Scream" movie is the best, as almost every film has something unique to offer. However, if we are to go solely by Rotten Tomatoes scores, "Scream 2" emerges as the highest-rated entry in the franchise at the moment, with an 81% on the Tomatometer. As great as 1996's "Scream" is, its sequel manages to subvert expectations that often hound the successor of a beloved standalone mega-hit, going as far as leaking a dummy script to circumvent leaks and delivering thrills that seem self-aware of the slasher formula it is mimicking. Moreover, with the return of existing characters, the stakes feel significantly raised, as those who survived in the first film are now no longer safe from the clutches of a new masked killer. As more bodies drop, the deaths feel more hard-hitting, as we are given ample time to understand how some of these characters tick, especially when pitted against such an unpredictable source of terror.