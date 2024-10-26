Matt Damon Was Originally Going To Cameo In This Simpsons Episode

"Lost Verizon" is a very 2008-style "Simpsons" episode. It takes place during that period where cell phones were becoming the norm, even among kids Bart's age, and bases its first act around Bart trying (and eventually succeeding) to get his hands on one. The fact that the cell phone's a flip phone immediately dates the episode, which is a shame because flip phones were very cool in the 2000s, and they allowed you to hang up angrily with dramatic, cinematic gusto. Nevertheless, the episode's main storyline ages perfectly: It's about Marge deciding to use Bart's phone to track his every move, a prescient commentary on the way cell phones have restricted kids' privacy despite their original promise of freedom.

But before "Lost Verizon" can deal with all of that, it must first introduce us to Denis Leary, the famous Massachusetts actor from "Rescue Me" and "Ice Age." Leary shows up at the Springfield golf course, crankily throwing away his phone in frustration and unwittingly fulfilling Bart's dream. It's a complicated guest star role; Leary's portrayed as cranky and vindictive at times, but he's also fairly cool about Bart using his phone. It's a fun role, although we can't help but wonder if it was originally intended for Matt Damon.

After all, when Variety wrote about the production for "Lost Verizon" in 2007, they sure seemed under the impression that Matt Damon would star in it. "Matt Damon is the catalyst for the hilarity in 'Lost Verizon,'" Variety wrote. "On the Fox lot, Nancy [Cartwright] drove us to her parking space in front of the small building where the reading was to take place. Hank Azaria walked in with us. Like Nancy, he plays several characters on the show. Hank also read Matt Damon's role since he isn't needed until later in the month for the actual recording session."

The episode ended up being delayed until season 20, and in that production gap it seems like Damon backed out. So, how did the show replace a household name like Matt Damon? It seems like they went with another Boston-based actor with a knack for playing angry, intense roles. There's no clear confirmation that Leary was Damon's replacement, but rewatching "Lost Verizon" it seems hard to imagine another role Damon could've fit. Besides a few digs at his Leary's TV career specifically, it feels like his character could've been Damon and nothing else about the episode would've changed.