Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Horrible Star Trek Experience Almost Made Him Quit Acting

The third season of "Star Trek: Enterprise" featured a massive story arc wherein a mysterious, unknown spheroid weapon appears above Earth and obliterates the state of Florida, killing millions. The sphere was send by an equally mysterious, unknown species called the Xindi, a species Earth had never heard of before. The Enterprise takes on a new retinue of weapons-toting Marines and treks out into the stars seeking the culprit ... and revenge. Captain Archer (Scott Bakula) goes from a wide-eyed adventurer to a bloodthirsty weirdo pretty quickly. The season aired in 2003, so it's reasonable to assume the "Enterprise" writers were trying to stage a salient 9/11 metaphor.

The Xindi, it turns out, are actually five intelligent separate species that evolved simultaneously on the same planet. There are Primates, like humans, but also lemur-like Arborials, grasshopper-like Insectoids, the underwater Aquatics, and the cruel and violent Reptilians. Archer also discovers that the Xindi were told by a shadowy cabal of time travelers that Earthlings would eventually come to their planet and kill them all. As a preemptive strike, the Xindi commissioned their spheroid weapon and attacked Earth first, before the Xindi and humans ever met. The shadowy time-travelers, of course, are using the Xindi as pawns in an extensive temporal war that is difficult to understand.

In the episode "Carpenter Street" (November 26, 2003), a more benevolent time traveler (Matt Winston) appears to Archer and tells him there are unsavory goings-on back on Earth ... in the 20th century. Archer and T'Pol (Jolene Blalock) thereafter journey back in time to the year 2004 to fight Damron, a time-traveling Reptilian Xindi soldier who intends to release a specially engineered virus into modern-day Detroit.

Damron was played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the future star of "Gray's Anatomy," Zack Snyder's "Watchmen," and "The Walking Dead," although he is unrecognizable in his alien makeup. In a 2021 episode of "Hot Ones," Morgan admitted that he hated working on "Star Trek," largely because his Reptilian makeup was so unpleasant. Indeed, it was so overwhelmingly terrible that Morgan briefly considered quitting acting altogether.