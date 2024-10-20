Andrew Garfield's First Spider-Man: No Way Home Stunt Ended In Disaster

Andrew Garfield very much seems to be happy and at peace with his time as Spider-Man. The actor took over as Peter Parker after Tobey Maguire played the role in Sam Raimi's trilogy. "The Amazing Spider-Man" movies that followed have their fans, but it would be fair to say they didn't go according to plan. Fortunately, Garfield got his chance for redemption in 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which proved to be a gigantic hit and truly satisfying for fans. For as satisfying as the experience was, though, it took a physical toll on the actor.

In a recent interview with GQ, Garfield discussed his time in the "Spider-Man" franchise. Breaking down "No Way Home," the actor explained that it had been several years since 2014's "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" brought an unceremonious end to his tenure as the web-slinger. "In that time, I've stayed reasonably fit. I like being physical and staying in shape," Garfield said. Be that as it may, age still played a factor when it came to doing stunts. As Garfield explained:

"I had done a lot of my stunts on the first two films. When it came to the one with the more aged Spider-Man, I was so excited to be back doing stunts again. On the first stunt I did, I threw my back out entirely on the first take, and I didn't do it right. So I kept on doing it. I did it like three or four [times]. I had thrown my back out and it took like six or seven months to recover [laughs]. It's time to stretch. It's time to start stretching before you do things."

When Garfield first left the role behind, he was still in his early 30s. By the time he returned to reprise the role alongside Tom Holland and Maguire, he was pushing 40. That makes a big difference on the body. Luckily, his suffering was not in vain as "Spider-Man: No Way Home" made more than $1.9 billion at the global box office, making it literally one of the biggest movies in history. That may have softened the sting of the back injury a bit.